One of Japan's Largest AI Data Centers to Be Built in Akita

Newsfrom Japan

Akita, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--A project is underway to build one of Japan's largest artificial intelligence data centers in the northeastern prefecture of Akita, aiming to launch operations as early as 2030.

The project is led by S2, a local server management firm based in the city of Akita, and U.S. startup Bitgrit Inc. Total construction costs are estimated at some 2 trillion yen.

The data center is expected to be built in an industrial zone to be developed by the city and prefecture governments in the northern part of the city. Through cooperation with the local governments, the two firms hope that the data center will help attract AI-related companies and human resources to the prefecture.

The data center's total power-receiving capacity is slated to reach up to 500 megawatts, making it one of the largest in Japan. Additional investment amounting to several trillion yen could be made depending on future demand and facility expansion.

S2 and Bitgrit plan to establish a special purpose company to seek investments and financing from domestic and overseas financial institutions and investment funds. A sovereign wealth fund from the United Arab Emirates has shown interest in investing in the project, according to the companies.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]