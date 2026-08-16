10th Death Reported after Chiba Downpour

Newsfrom Japan

Chiba, Aug. 16 (Jiji Press)--The death toll from record rainfall in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, this month has risen to 10, including cases under investigation for links with the disaster, while one person remains missing, the prefectural government said Sunday.

The 10th victim was a man in his 30s who died from carbon monoxide poisoning after using an electrical generator due to a power outage at his home in the city of Chiba.

According to the prefecture, about 1,500 houses were flooded.

Meanwhile, more than 1,200 flooded vehicles were abandoned on roads after the downpour. More than 100 vehicles remain to be removed. In the city of Ichihara, a three-vehicle accident occurred when a car crashed into an abandoned vehicle.

Local authorities are rushing to remove abandoned vehicles, which could block emergency vehicles. The Chiba city government has requested assistance from the transport ministry.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]