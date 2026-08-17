Japan Weighs New Agency to Support Retired SDF Members

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry is considering establishing an agency to support retired Self-Defense Forces members and their families as early as fiscal 2027.

The new agency is envisioned as an entity that will provide a wide range of support, including assistance to find new jobs and medical services.

By enhancing postretirement support, the ministry aims to address the serious shortage of SDF personnel. It hopes to submit related legislation during the ordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, to be convened next January.

This is a pet project of Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, according to ministry sources.

In June this year, Koizumi set up a committee chaired by himself to design the agency, turning to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and similar organizations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]