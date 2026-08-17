Ferry Used to Bring Solace to People in Quake-Hit Kumamoto

Newsfrom Japan

Yatsushiro, Kumamoto Pref., Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--A large ferry chartered by Japan's Defense Ministry is providing a place of comfort and relief to people affected by last month's massive earthquake in the southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto.

A two-night, three-day stay on the Hakuo II ferry is being offered to those hit by the 7.1-magnitude temblor, which struck July 28 and measured up to 7, the highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale.

Free meal, bathing and medical services as well as a play area for children are provided on the ferry, anchored at Yatsushiro port in the Kumamoto city of Yatsushiro. A user said, "The bath felt so good."

The accommodation services began Friday, with a total of about 100 Japanese- and Western-style rooms available. All booking slots for 300 people were filled only about an hour after applications started on the website of the Kumamoto prefectural government and at evacuation centers. The next round of ferry stays will be offered for three days from Tuesday.

The extensive facilities on the ferry are popular among users. The ship features large communal baths that are big enough to allow people to stretch out their legs and saunas as well as an air-conditioned lounge with Wi-Fi services. People can see the Yatsushiro Sea and islands through the windows.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]