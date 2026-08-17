60 Pct in Japan Give Up Activities Due to Sweat: Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--Nearly 60 pct of people in Japan concerned about sweating have given up certain activities, a joint survey by three pharmaceutical firms found.

Of 9,459 respondents who gave valid responses, 4,767 said they are concerned about sweating. Of them, 58 pct said they have abandoned certain activities because of sweating.

The most common response, cited by 27 pct of them, was giving up wearing preferred clothing. This was followed by 20 pct who avoided approaching others, and 16 pct who refrained from going out during the day or planning long outings.

The survey, conducted online in February by a group formed by Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. and Maruho Co., covered individuals aged 15 to 59 across the country. The group aims to promote greater awareness and understanding of sweat-related concerns across society.

When asked whether they considered their sweat unclean or unsanitary, 66 pct responded affirmatively. Additionally, 65 pct felt they were causing inconvenience to others.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]