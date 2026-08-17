Ootoya Eyes Accelerated Overseas Expansion

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--Tomohito Mitsumori, president of Japanese restaurant chain operator Ootoya Holdings Co., has said the company plans to accelerate the opening of its Ootoya Gohan Dokoro restaurants overseas.

Ootoya currently operates about 140 Japanese restaurants across eight countries and regions, including Thailand, Taiwan and the United States.

"Many people are looking forward to experiencing Japanese food culture," the 37-year-old president said in an interview. "We will be opening restaurants around the world," he added, expressing his eagerness to expand into more markets.

Noting that many foreigners feel that the Japanese food they have tried in their home countries is not authentic, Mitsumori sees the recent increase in visitors to Japan as a boost for Ootoya's overseas business.

He said that overseas markets offer "unlimited potential" for the company, which specializes in "teishoku" Japanese-style set meals.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]