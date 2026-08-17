Chinese Ship Suspected of Surveying in Japan's EEZ off Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Coast Guard has said that a Chinese research vessel was spotted extending a wire-like object into the sea within Japan's exclusive economic zone off the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa.

A coast guard patrol ship observed the Dong Fang Hong 2 vessel conducting the activity around 1:55 p.m. Sunday about 106 kilometers west of the Okinawa island of Kume, according to the 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters based in Naha, the capital of the prefecture.

The coast guard radioed the Chinese vessel to stop, saying that marine research without Japan's consent is not permitted.

The Chinese vessel was still conducting the activity Monday morning.

The headquarters also said that the Xiang Yang Hong 21, another Chinese vessel, was spotted operating within Japan's EEZ off Kuba, another Okinawa island, around 4:50 p.m. Saturday. It left the area around 10:15 p.m. the same day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]