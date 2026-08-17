Japan to Provide Relief Goods to Quake-Hit Colombia

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Tokyo, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided Monday to send tents, blankets and other emergency relief supplies to Colombia, which was struck by a powerful earthquake last week.

The decision came at the request of the South American country. The supplies will be provided through the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Jiji Press