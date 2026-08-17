Fukuoka Pref. Assembly Speaker Seen to Resign amid Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Fukuoka, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--Fukuoka prefectural assembly speaker Isao Kurauchi plans to step down amid a high-profile money scandal involving the Liberal Democratic Party group in the assembly of the southwestern Japan prefecture, it was learned Monday.

According to several LDP assembly members, Kurauchi told the LDP group of his intention to resign as speaker once assembly reforms, such as an independent investigation into the scandal, have made some progress.

In the scandal, several former assembly speakers have testified that they paid large sums of money to senior members of the LDP group before assuming the speakership.

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