Japan Govt to Craft Kumamoto Aid Package by End-Aug.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is expected to compile a support package by the end of August for areas affected by last month's powerful earthquake that hit the southwestern Japan prefecture of Kumamoto, it was learned Monday.

The measures are likely to include steps to stimulate tourism demand in the Kyushu southwestern region, where many hotel reservations have been canceled after the 7.1-magnitude quake on July 28.

The plans were unveiled by Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara in a meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo with Kumamoto Mayor Kazufumi Onishi and others, the mayor told reporters after the meeting.

Representing the Japan Association of City Mayors and the Kyushu association of city mayors, Onishi submitted a request featuring 11 items, including the reconstruction of daily lives of people in disaster-hit areas, the early restoration of infrastructure, the disposal of disaster waste and support for affected businesses.

"I requested various forms of support to help everyone (in disaster-hit areas) get their lives back on track as soon as possible," Onishi told reporters after the meeting.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]