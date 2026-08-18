Japan's Takaichi Active on Social Media even on Holidays

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has been busy on social media writing about her policies even during the country's Bon summer holiday period.

While working around a host of issues including a territorial dispute with Russia and a major earthquake that struck the southwestern Japan prefecture of Kumamoto in July, the prime minister has made up to seven, often lengthy, posts a day on X.

Touching on Japan's gross domestic product data, Takaichi in one of her posts on Monday said that she will "ensure a transition to a 'growth oriented economy' that does not go back to deflation."

In other posts made on the same day, she underscored Japanese roles at U.N. agencies while noting that Hiroshima, a city in western Japan, hosted an international meeting on Antarctica in May.

On Thursday, Takaichi had to deal with a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Etorofu, one of the four disputed islands. Two days later, she attended a memorial ceremony in Tokyo to mark the anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II. On both days, Takaichi made several posts on X.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]