Rakuten to Partner with German Military Drone Startup

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--Rakuten Group Inc. is set to partner with German military drone startup Helsing SE, it was learned Monday.

The major Japanese e-commerce and mobile phone operator will act as Helsing’s point of contact in the Japanese market. Specifically, Rakuten will support the delivery of the Munich-based firm’s HX-2 attack drones to Japan’s Defense Ministry.

Helsing drones can be remote-controlled from land to prevent submarines and other maritime threats from approaching coastlines.

The Japanese ministry is set to conduct a test of Helsing drones through the end of next month to consider whether to introduce them for the Ground Self-Defense Force, according to Rakuten officials.

Depending on the outcome of the test, Helsing may consider mass production in Japan, although the exact uses and the scale of procurement by the ministry have yet to be known, the officials said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]