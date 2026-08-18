Japan, Australia Agree to Expand Defense Equipment Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Canberra, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and his Australian counterpart, Richard Marles, agreed on Tuesday to further expand defense equipment cooperation between the two countries, including in the fields of laser technology and missile testing, to strengthen deterrence against China.

The two ministers, meeting in Canberra, the capital of Australia, also affirmed close cooperation to facilitate Japan's exports of its upgraded Mogami-class frigates to Australia.

Koizumi told Marles at the beginning of the meeting that defense cooperation between Japan and Australia has reached a new level. Marles said "our relationship is so profoundly important" as "there is significant strategic challenge around the world."

The ministers also agreed to deepen three-way cooperation between their countries plus the United States, in response to China's ballistic missile lest in July.

Koizumi and Marles announced a plan to jointly develop surveillance technology using lasers, a project that will be joined by Japanese maker Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]