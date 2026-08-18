Russia Summons Japan Envoy over Disputed Island

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday that he had summoned Japanese Ambassador to Russia Akira Muto after Japan protested Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit last week to a disputed northwestern Pacific island.

At a press conference, Lavrov said he called in the ambassador immediately after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi voiced their protest over Putin's visit to the island on Thursday. The island, Etorofu, is one of the four islands called the Northern Territories in Japan.

According to Russia's state-run Tass news agency, Maria Zakharova, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Information and Press Department, said Monday that Muto would respond to the summons on Tuesday.

The report came after Lavrov said the Japanese Embassy in Moscow replied that Muto could not appear at the foreign ministry on Friday or Monday, the dates specified by the ministry, without providing a clear reason.

The Russian minister described the situation as completely unacceptable and a clear breach of protocol. He added that he would discuss with Muto not only Japan's response to Putin's visit to Etorofu but also how ambassadors should carry out their duties in the host country.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]