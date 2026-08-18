Another Chinese Ship Suspected of Surveying in Japan's EEZ

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--Another Chinese research vessel was spotted extending a wire-like object into the sea in Japan's exclusive economic zone off the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa, the Japan Coast Guard has said.

A patrol vessel of the 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters in Naha, the capital of the prefecture, observed the Xiang Yang Hong 03 operating about 85 kilometers south-southeast of Hateruma Island around 1:35 p.m. Monday, the headquarters said.

The coast guard radioed the vessel to halt the activity, saying marine research without Japan's consent is not permitted.

Within Japan's EEZ in surrounding waters, the Xiang Yang Hong 21 and Dong Fang Hong 2, both Chinese research vessels, were spotted operating off Kuba Island and Kume Island in Okinawa on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The Dong Fang Hong 2 and Xiang Yang Hong 03 are still operating in the area on Tuesday, according to the headquarters.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]