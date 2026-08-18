Former Komatsu Pres. Sakane Dies at 85

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--Masahiro Sakane, former president of major Japanese construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd., died of illness on Aug. 10, it was learned Tuesday. He was 85.

A native of Shimane Prefecture in western Japan, Sakane served as Komatsu president from 2001 to 2007. During his tenure, he promoted structural reforms such as focusing on key operations, helping the firm's turnaround.

He also actively adopted information technology, including a system to remotely manage information on the operation of construction machines.

In 2010, when he was Komatsu chairman, Sakane assumed the post of vice chairman at the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, the country's biggest business lobby.

He also served as chairman of the Union of Japanese Scientists and Engineers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]