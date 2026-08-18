INTERVIEW: DBJ to Deepen Ties with Regional Banks to Boost Risk Capital

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Development Bank of Japan will strengthen ties with regional lenders to expand the supply of risk capital and revitalize local economies, President and CEO Hirofumi Maki said in an interview.

"Japan needs to bolster its overall capacity to provide risk capital," Maki said.

The government-backed bank plans to accept personnel seconded from regional lenders and form investment funds as part of efforts to support regional economies.

Under its medium-term business plan through fiscal 2030, DBJ plans to provide 3 trillion yen in risk capital for business restructuring and support for midsize companies.

The Financial Services Agency is also easing capital adequacy ratio rules to make it easier for commercial banks to jointly invest in companies with DBJ and other institutions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]