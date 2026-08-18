Russia Lodges Protest to Japan Envoy over Disputed Island

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin on Tuesday summoned Japanese Ambassador to Russia Akira Muto and expressed Moscow's resolute protest over remarks by Japanese officials on Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit last week to a disputed northwestern Pacific island.

Meanwhile, Muto said that he explained Tokyo's stance on the issue to the Russian side in an appropriate manner.

Putin visited the island of Etorofu, one of the four islands claimed by Tokyo but controlled by Moscow, on Thursday. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said the trip was "absolutely unacceptable," drawing criticism from Russia.

Galuzin said that Russia's sovereignty over the islands, called the southern Kuril Islands in Russia and the Northern Territories in Japan, is unwavering, reiterating Moscow's claim that the islands became Russian territory as a result of World War II.

Referring to Japan's sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine, he also said that Russia reserved the right to take appropriate countermeasures.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]