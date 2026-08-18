Nvidia to Invest in SoftBank Unit, Back Data Center Project

Newsfrom Japan

Silicon Valley, Aug. 17 (Jiji Press)--Major U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp. said Monday that it will invest 1.5 billion dollars in SB Energy, a subsidiary of Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp.

Nvidia also said it will guarantee up to 105 billion dollars in lease payments related to a massive data center to be built by SB Energy in Ohio.

The data center will be used by OpenAI, the U.S. developer of the ChatGPT generative artificial intelligence chatbot.

OpenAI announced Monday that it had signed a 20-year lease agreement with SB Energy to use the data center.

Nvidia plans to exclusively supply its AI semiconductors to the data center. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on X that initial revenue from products supplied to the data center could amount to “approximately 150 billion to 200 billion dollars.”

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