25 Pct Increase Agreed for Pacific Bluefin Tuna Quota

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--An international conference held online Tuesday agreed to expand the catch quota for bluefin tuna weighing at least 30 kilograms in the Central and Western Pacific by about 25 pct.

At a meeting held in southwestern Japan city of Nagasaki last month, members of the international council on Pacific bluefin tuna resource management were close to an agreement on a plan to expand the quota that had been based on Japan's proposal.

The plan was not adopted, however, as Mexico abruptly raised objections.

Later, Japan held bilateral talks with Mexico and eventually obtained its support.

Pacific bluefin tuna catches have been robust in the areas where Japanese fishing boats operate. Japanese fishers have called for an expansion in the quota as they have had to scale down their operations or release some of their catches to abide by the cap.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]