Japan Starts Talks on Language Program for Foreign Residents

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Tuesday held the first meeting of a working group to establish a program for foreign residents to learn the Japanese language and understand local systems and rules, with the aim of trialing the program in fiscal 2028.

The working group will examine the program's structure and learning content.

The group consists of six members, with Susumu Takahashi, chairman emeritus of Japan Research Institute Ltd. serving as chair.

"We want to create an effective program," Hayato Suzuki, state minister at the Cabinet Office, said at the day's meeting.

Midori Matsushima, special adviser to the prime minister, said that foreign residents can live smoothly and work in Japan over the medium to long term if they have a good understanding of the Japanese language.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]