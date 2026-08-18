Kumamoto Quake Insurance Claims, Inquiries Top 40,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--The number of damage reports and insurance claims, inquiries and consultations related to last month's massive earthquake in Kumamoto Prefecture reached 40,291 as of July 31, the General Insurance Association of Japan said Tuesday.

The figure is based on data collected from member companies of the association and the Foreign Non-Life Insurance Association of Japan.

By prefecture, the number came to 37,620 in Kumamoto, where the July 28 quake registered up to 7, the highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale, followed by 922 in Fukuoka, 396 in Kagoshima, 244 in Miyazaki, 222 in Saga, 191 in Nagasaki and 124 in Oita. All seven prefectures are located in the Kyushu southwestern Japan region.

Usually, insurance money is paid a month after an application, through a screening process.

The GIAJ plans to announce detailed data regarding the temblor in mid-September, including the amount of insurance payments.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]