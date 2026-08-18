Japan Defense Min. Koizumi Urges Vigilance over N. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Canberra, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Tuesday emphasized the need to maintain vigilance against North Korea's nuclear and missile development.

"(Pyongyang's) nuclear and missile development and moves to cooperate with Russia are becoming prominent," Koizumi said at a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart, Richard Marles, in Canberra, Australia.

"Cooperation among Japan, the United States and South Korea is essential for peace and stability in the region," Koizumi said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered a major scaling-back of U.S.-South Korean military drills, while referring to his dialogue with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Koizumi said he is aware of Trump's remarks about North Korea but will continue to promote trilateral cooperation, adding that information sharing on North Korean missiles and joint exercises involving Tokyo, Washington and Seoul have been effective.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]