Japan to Require AI Firms to Disclose Training Data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel Tuesday broadly approved a plan to adopt a so-called “principle code” for generative artificial intelligence businesses to protect intellectual property rights, urging firms to disclose their AI training data and methods for collecting such data to the public.

A draft code was presented at an online meeting of an expert panel on intellectual property rights in the era of AI.

The draft was drawn up amid growing concerns that texts and images may be used to train AI models without consent and could potentially infringe copyrights, as generative AI grows increasingly popular.

It is based on a law on AI-related technology enacted in May 2025 and seeks to balance rights protection with technological innovation.

The government will use a “comply or explain” approach, under which it will set out a nonbinding code for generative AI businesses, including system developers and service providers, allowing them to choose either to comply with the code or publicly explain why they will not comply.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]