Japan Crown Prince, Crown Princess Leave for Paraguay

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko left for Asuncion, the capital of Paraguay, on Tuesday night on a government plane from Tokyo's Haneda Airport for an official visit to the South American country.

With this year marking the 90th anniversary of Japanese immigration to Paraguay, the Crown Prince and Crown Princess will attend a commemorative ceremony.

The couple will also visit a Japanese settlement and meet with descendants of Japanese immigrants, before returning home on Aug. 26.

During the visit, they will pay a courtesy call on President Santiago Pena on Thursday and attend a luncheon hosted by the president.

At a ceremony on Friday to commemorate the 90th anniversary of Japanese immigration, the Crown Prince will deliver a speech.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]