U.S. Sanctions ICC Chief Akane

Newsfrom Japan

Washington/Brussels, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. government on Tuesday announced sanctions against International Criminal Court President Tomoko Akane of Japan, decrying The Hague-based court's "assault on state sovereignty."

The ICC has been faced with increased pressure from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, in response to its war crime investigations involving U.S. troops and its arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The United States is not a member of the ICC.

Under the sanctions, any assets held in the United States by those on the list will be frozen and travel to the United States will be prohibited. Besides Akane, ICC Senior Trial Lawyer Abdoulaye Seye of Senegal will also be subject to the measures.

In a statement, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said of the ICC, "We will not tolerate its assault on state sovereignty."

The court "is a corrupt and fatally politicized supranational court that has maliciously abused its authority and exceeded its mandate," he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]