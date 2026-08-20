Facial Recognition Technology Coming into Wider Use in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--Services using facial recognition technology are expanding in Japan, allowing, for example, touchless or ticketless entry through train station gates and payments at shops without the need to take out a wallet or a credit card.

Expectations are growing that the evolution of artificial intelligence will improve accuracy of facial recognition systems and help reduce fraud. Meanwhile, concerns about privacy violations persist, making thorough user information management essential.

Trial Holdings Inc., which runs discount stores and other operations, has introduced a payment service using NEC Corp.'s facial recognition technology at 15 stores in Tokyo and Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan. Advance registration allows customers to shop simply by scanning goods at the self-checkout counter without using cash or smartphone payment services.

People can watch professional baseball games of the Yomiuri Giants at Tokyo Dome by entering the stadium through a Panasonic Connect Co. facial recognition system after obtaining an ID and pay at some shops without cash or credit cards.

Hitachi Ltd. and Tobu Railway Co. have installed facial recognition train ticket gates at Ikebukuro Station on the railway operator's Tojo Line and other stations. In the future, the technology is expected to become available for payments at commercial facilities, including nearby convenience stores.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]