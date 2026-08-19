UAE Ambassador Visits Akita to Discuss Data Center Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Akita, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--Shihab Alfaheem, the United Arab Emirates' ambassador to Japan, visited Akita Prefecture on Wednesday for talks with local officials on a plan to build a large data center for artificial intelligence in the northeastern Japan prefecture.

The ambassador met with Akita Governor Kenta Suzuki and Jun Numaya, mayor of the city of Akita, the capital of the prefecture, separately, as a UAE sovereign wealth fund is reported to be interested in the data center project.

Suzuki told Alfaheem that building the data center is part of efforts to "transform our industrial structure to meet the needs of the time. Numaya expressed a willingness to discuss various forms of cooperation.

The project, led by S2, a server management firm based in the city of Akita, and U.S. AI startup Bitgrit Inc., calls for building an AI data center with a capacity of up to 500 megawatts, one of the largest in Japan, for operations set to start as early as 2030.

Construction costs are estimated at 2 trillion yen, which will be covered by funding from Japanese and foreign financial institutions and investment funds.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]