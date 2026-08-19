U.S. Court Cancels Permit for Oil Port Project with Japan
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Washington, Aug. 18 (Jiji Press)--A U.S. appeals court has canceled a permit for a project to build a deepwater port, part of a 550-billion-dollar investment agreement between Japan and the United States, it was learned Tuesday.
In February 2025, the U.S. Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration issued a permit for Texas Gulflink LLC's project to build a deepwater crude oil export terminal off the Texas Gulf Coast area, excluding the associated pipeline infrastructure.
However, a civic group filed a lawsuit, arguing that the approval would allow the construction of a port overlapping with another port in an area where such a facility cannot be built.
In its decision dated Wednesday, the appeals court upheld the group's argument, finding a serious procedural flaw in the approval process. The court ordered the permit to be revoked, saying that the project area was improperly designated.
The ruling highlighted risks associated with large-scale investments in the United States.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]