Ex-Takenaka Manager Arrested for Breach of Trust over Osaka Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--Police arrested a former manager at Takenaka Corp. on Wednesday for suspected breach of trust involving a construction project for the Grand Ring, a symbol of last year's World Exposition in Osaka, a city in western Japan.

The Osaka prefectural police department suspects Tatsumi Kawai, 61, of conspiring with a subcontractor to have it repeatedly overcharge for interior work at a temporary office between February and June 2025, resulting in 13.69 million yen in damages for Takenaka, an Osaka-based general contractor.

The suspect served as a site manager for the Expo construction and oversaw the Grand Ring project, effectively being in a position to be able to select subcontractors, according to the police and others. The overcharged funds are believed to have been used to remodel Kawai's home and for other purposes.

The police have not disclosed whether the suspect has admitted the allegations.

On Wednesday, the police raided the company's head office as part of the investigation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]