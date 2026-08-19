Japanese Actor Keiko Kishi Dies at 93

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese actor Keiko Kishi, known for her role in the hit film "Kimi no Na wa" (What's Your Name?), died of old age on Aug. 7. She was 93.

Born in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Kishi was one of the screen stars of Japan's postwar film industry. She also built a distinguished career as a writer.

She made her acting debut in 1951 with "Wagaya wa Tanoshi" (Home Sweet Home) and rose to national fame through the success of the "Kimi no Na wa" trilogy, in which she played the heroine, Machiko. Kishi's iconic way of wearing a stole, known as "Machiko-maki," in the films became a trend and was imitated by many women.

She appeared in various films over almost half a century, including works directed by Kon Ichikawa, such as "Akuma no Temariuta," and by Shiro Toyoda, such as "Yukiguni."

She also gained recognition for her performances in television drama series.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]