Teacher Teams Rally to Reopen Quake-Hit Kumamoto Schools

Newsfrom Japan

Uki, Kumamoto Pref., Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--Teams of teachers mobilized from across Japan are supporting schools in the southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto, which was hit by a powerful earthquake last month, before they reopen after the summer break.

Drawing on their past experiences in disaster-stricken areas, team members are helping schools in Kumamoto return to normal.

Following the 1995 Hanshin-Awaji earthquake that mainly struck Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, such an initiative was initially launched in the prefecture.

In areas hit by the July 28 earthquake, such as the cities of Uki and Yatsushiro in Kumamoto, classes are expected to restart later this month or at the beginning of September. Some schools, however, plan to delay the start.

Team members visit areas affected by the earthquake at the request of local governments to prepare for the resumption of classes and provide mental health support for local teachers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]