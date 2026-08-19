Japan Voices Regret over U.S. Sanctions on ICC Chief

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Wednesday expressed regret over a decision by the United States to impose sanctions against International Criminal Court President Tomoko Akane of Japan.

"Japan has consistently supported the ICC, which is a permanent international criminal court, in its efforts to prosecute and punish the most serious crimes of concern to the international community and to uphold the rule of law," said a statement issued by Foreign Ministry Press Secretary Toshihiro Kitamura.

"Japan will remain committed to strengthening the rule of law in the international community, while maintaining communication with related countries," the statement said.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has been stepping up pressure on the ICC in response to its decisions regarding investigations into alleged war crimes involving U.S. troops and the issuance of an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

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