Foreign Visitors to Japan Up 0.1 Pct in July

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in July rose 0.1 pct from a year earlier to 3,442,100, marking the first increase in four months and a record high for the month, the Japan National Tourism Organization said Wednesday.

The number of visitors from mainland China dropped 56.1 pct due to the Chinese government’s advisory against travel to Japan, marking the eighth straight month of year-on-year decline.

Visitor arrivals from South Korea, the United States and Indonesia were at all-time highs for the month of July, while the number of visitors from Taiwan surpassed 700,000 in a single month for the first time.

By country or region, South Korea had the largest number of visitors to Japan, at 894,700, up 31.9 pct, followed by Taiwan at 763,800, up 26.4 pct, mainland China at 428,200, and the United States at 286,200, up 3.3 pct.

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]