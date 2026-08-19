Japanese Cross-Party Lawmaker Group to Visit China Next Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--A cross-party group of Japanese lawmakers will visit China from Monday through Aug. 27 at the invitation of the Chinese Communist Party’s International Department, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The group will include Gaku Hashimoto of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Shinichi Isa of the Centrist Reform Alliance, a major opposition party.

It will be the first time for a Japanese lawmaker group to meet with a Chinese Communist Party official since November, when relations between the two countries were strained because of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s remarks about a potential Taiwan conflict.

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