Inauguration Ceremony Held for Japanese Team for Asian Games

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--An inauguration ceremony for the Japanese team for the upcoming Asian Games was held in Tokyo on Wednesday, a month ahead of the start of the quadrennial sporting event.

Akari Fujinami, a wrestler, who is set to serve as Japan's flagbearer at the Asian Games opening ceremony, received the team's flag and said, "I hope each and every member of the team can show his or her best performance while cheering and supporting fellow athletes."

"Team Japan will work as one to make the Asian Games the best event," she said.

Scheduled for Sept. 19 to Oct. 4 mainly in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, the upcoming event will be the first Asian Games for summer in Japan since the 1994 event held in the western prefecture of Hiroshima. Also, it will be the third time for Japan to host the Asian Games.

The Japanese team for the 2026 Asian Games will likely be the largest ever, comprising 1,430 members, including 932 athletes.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]