Japan, Turkey Leaders Agree to Oppose Hormuz Passage Fees

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed Wednesday that it is important to ensure free and safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil transport waterway, without additional costs, such as transit fees.

In their roughly 20-minute phone call, the two leaders discussed tensions in the Middle East amid uncertainty over talks between the United States and Iran aimed at ending the fighting.

Takaichi said that Japan highly appreciated Turkey's efforts to mediate between Washington and Tehran, and would continue to work closely with the international community while making every possible diplomatic effort.

The two leaders also confirmed that they would promote bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas, including the economy and security.

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]