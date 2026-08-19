Imperial Family Members to Visit Aichi for Asian Games

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko will visit the central Japan prefecture of Aichi for two days from Sept. 19 to attend events related to the Asian Games, the Imperial Household Agency said Wednesday.

On Sept. 19, they will attend the opening ceremony of the games at Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya, the prefectural capital, where the Emperor will give an address. The Crown Prince serves as the honorary president of the games.

The following day, the Emperor and the Empress will visit Ghibli Park, a theme park in Nagakute. They will later watch a basketball game in Nagoya before returning to Tokyo, while the Crown Prince and the Crown Princess will watch a water polo match.

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