ICC Slams U.S. Sanctions on Pres. Akane

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--The International Criminal Court on Wednesday slammed the United States' sanctions against its officials including its President Tomoko Akane of Japan.

The sanctions are "a flagrant attack against the independence of an impartial judicial institution," the ICC said in a statement.

"When judicial actors are threatened for applying the law, it is the international legal order itself that is placed at risk," the ICC said, vowing to continue its mission despite the sanctions.

According to the ICC, Washington sanctioned nine of its 18 judges, as well as both deputy prosecutors, a former prosecutor and one staff member.

Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen also voiced opposition to the U.S. sanctions, posting on X, formerly Twitter, that "international courts and tribunals must be able to freely carry out their mandates." He said the Netherlands fully backs the ICC and its staff, and that it has invited Akane to discuss its continued support. The ICC is based in The Hague.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]