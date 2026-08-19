Japan Crown Prince, Crown Princess Arrive in Paraguay

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko arrived in Asuncion, the capital of Paraguay, on Wednesday morning for an official visit to the South American country.

The Crown Prince and the Crown Princess are slated to attend a commemorative ceremony marking this year's 90th anniversary of Japanese immigration to Paraguay.

On Thursday, they will pay a courtesy call on Paraguayan President Santiago Pena and attend a luncheon hosted by the president. Crown Prince Akishino will deliver a speech at the commemorative ceremony the following day.

The couple plan to visit a Japanese settlement, meet with descendants of Japanese immigrants and inspect a Japanese school before returning to Japan on Aug. 26.

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