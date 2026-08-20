U.N. Chief "Seriously Concerned" over U.S. Sanctions on ICC Head

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Aug. 19 (Jiji Press)--U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "seriously concerned" about U.S. sanctions on International Criminal Court President Tomoko Akane, U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Wednesday.

The United Nations regards The Hague-based court as "a key pillar of international criminal justice," and the secretary-general "very much respects its work," Dujarric said at a press conference.

He also voiced concern over previous U.S. sanctions related to the ICC.

The U.S. government on Tuesday announced the sanctions on Akane, who is from Japan, and a senior trial lawyer of the ICC, alleging the court's assault on state sovereignty.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]