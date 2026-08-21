Motegi Tells Oman Japan Opposes Hormuz Passage Fees

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told his Omani counterpart, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, on Thursday that it is important to ensure free and safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz without additional costs.

In a meeting in the Omani capital of Muscat, Motegi stressed that it is necessary for the international community, including countries bordering the strait and those that use it, to engage in discussions to achieve free and safe passage.

The two ministers confirmed close communication and the strengthening of bilateral relations, especially in the economic field, Motegi said at an online press conference after the meeting.

Oman, a coastal state on the southern side of the Strait of Hormuz, has been in talks with Iran, which lies on the northern side of the strait, over future navigation.

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