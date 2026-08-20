Aeon Sets Up Panel to Probe Fatal Blast after Kumamoto Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--Aeon Co. said Thursday it has set up a committee of outside experts to investigate a fatal blast that occurred at a shopping mall in Kumamoto Prefecture shortly after last month’s earthquake in the southwestern Japan prefecture.

The panel will investigate the causes of the explosion at Aeon Mall Kumamoto in the town of Kashima and the deaths resulting from the blast, and propose measures to prevent a recurrence, the major Japanese retailer said.

Lawyer Yasuhiko Fujitsu heads the panel. Chiba University graduate school professor Yoshihisa Maruyama and University of Tokyo graduate school professor Naoya Sekiya were appointed as members. An expert in gas explosions will also be appointed later.

The quake occurred on July 28. It registered 7, the highest level on Japan’s seismic intensity scale, in some areas in Kumamoto. The subsequent explosion resulted in the deaths of seven tenant employees.

At a board meeting on Aug. 5, Aeon decided to establish the investigation panel.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]