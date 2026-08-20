JAXA to Launch Mars Moon Exploration Spacecraft on Oct. 20

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, said Thursday that it will launch an H3 rocket carrying a Mars moon exploration spacecraft on Oct. 20.

The No. 10 H3 rocket is scheduled to blast off from JAXA's Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, at 4:41:03 a.m. that day.

The Martian Moons eXploration, or MMX, spacecraft is expected to arrive near Mars about a year after the launch. It will observe Phobos and Deimos, the moons of Mars, and collect samples from the surface of Phobos.

The MMX spacecraft is expected to return to Earth in fiscal 2031, with samples including sand.

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