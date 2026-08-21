Flame-Lighting Event for Asian Games Torch Relay Held in Hiroshima

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--A flame-lighting event for the torch relay for the upcoming Asian Games took place in the western Japan city of Hiroshima on Thursday.

Participants at the event held in Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park included Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui and Hajime Moriyasu, head coach of the Japanese men's national soccer team.

Matsui lit a torch from the Flame of Peace, which is dedicated to the victims of the Aug. 6, 1945, U.S. atomic bombing of the city, and a lighting rod held by Moriyasu was lit from the torch. The flame was then placed in a golden lantern.

Moriyasu, who kicked off his career as a corporate and professional soccer player in Hiroshima, said at the event: "I think that sports have the power of binding different values and cultures together. I want athletes (who are set to participate in the Asian Games) to compete with all their strength while wishing for peace."

The upcoming quadrennial sporting event will be held mainly in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, from Sept. 19 to Oct. 4.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]