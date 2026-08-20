Kumamoto Earthquake Death Toll Revised Down to 38

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--Kumamoto Prefecture said Thursday it has revised down the death toll from the major earthquake that struck the southwestern Japan prefecture on July 28 to 38 from 39.

The prefectural government determined, based on a doctor’s opinion and other information, that one death was not attributable to the earthquake.

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