Japanese, British PMs Vow to Continue Security Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her British counterpart, Andy Burnham, agreed Thursday that their countries will continue to deepen their security cooperation, including a joint fighter jet project also involving Italy.

During a 30-minute phone call, their first exchange since Burnham took office last month, the two leaders confirmed that the security of the Indo-Pacific region and that of the Euro-Atlantic region are inseparable, in light of recent movements by Russia and China. They also agreed to collaborate on economic security.

Takaichi expressed her readiness to work closely with the new British leader to elevate the bilateral relationship to new heights and contribute to international peace and stability.

Burnham also voiced his willingness to strengthen the two countries' ties.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]