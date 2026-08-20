N. Korea Fires Suspected Ballistic Missile toward Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--North Korea launched a suspected ballistic missile on Thursday, Japan's Defense Ministry said.

The apparent ballistic missile is believed to have already fallen outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, the ministry said.

South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported that North Korea fired a projectile toward the Sea of Japan.

North Korea launched ballistic missiles on Aug. 6 and 12.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]