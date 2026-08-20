Princess Aiko Visits Vermeer Exhibition in Osaka

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Aiko on Thursday attended the opening ceremony of a special exhibition on Dutch artist Johannes Vermeer's "Girl with a Pearl Earring" at the Nakanoshima Museum of Art in Osaka, western Japan.

Wearing pearl earrings herself, Princess Aiko viewed the painting ahead of the ceremony, describing the expression of light as "skillful" and saying, "I imprinted this into my memory."

Emperor Naruhito, her father, also viewed the painting in June during his official visit to the Netherlands.

On Friday, Princess Aiko will visit the Lake Biwa Museum in the city of Kusatsu, Shiga Prefecture, and a local medical and welfare center in the city of Maibara, also Shiga. This will be her first visit to the western prefecture.

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