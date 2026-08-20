Honda to Resume Motorcycle Production in Kumamoto

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 20 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. said Thursday that it will resume motorcycle production at its factory in Kumamoto Prefecture on Monday, following a suspension due to a major earthquake that hit the southwestern Japan prefecture last month.

The Kumamoto Factory in the town of Ozu produces motorcycles and general-purpose engines.

Production has been suspended since the July 28 earthquake to ensure the safety of employees and to inspect the facilities. The engine production line will gradually resume operation as recovery progresses.

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